Man kills Homegaurd over illicit relationship with wife in Kanhan, dumps body in MP

Nagpur: In a shocking turn of events, a 27-year-old homeguard, Ashish Patil, was brutally hacked to death by his neighbor, Kunal Naik, on Tuesday afternoon in Borda Shivar, along the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway. The incident, which took place under the jurisdiction of the Kanhan Police Station, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Sources suggest a possible motive for this heinous crime may be an illicit relationship between the deceased and Naik’s wife. Naik, reportedly a coal trader, allegedly took matters into his own hands, leading to this tragic outcome.

The investigation began when Ashish’s motorcycle was discovered near a local bus stop, drenched in blood. Eyewitnesses promptly alerted the police, prompting a swift response from Kanhan cops, led by PI Sarthak Nehte.

Intensive efforts to locate Ashish were launched, with information indicating his last known association with Naik. Extensive searches were conducted at various locations, including local medical facilities.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh authorities contacted their counterparts in Nagpur Rural, revealing the discovery of a body inside a vehicle originating from Nagpur.

Responding promptly, Kanhan police confirmed the body to be that of Ashish Patil. Sources allege that after perpetrating the act, Naik placed the lifeless body in a car and embarked on a journey to Madhya Pradesh.

As the night progressed, authorities tirelessly pursued leads in their search for the accused, Kunal Naik, who remained at large.

