Man kills five family members, commits suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that caused a pall of gloom in Tehsil area, a man reportedly killed his five family members and later committed suicide. Alok Matulkar, who works has tailor reportedly choked his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law to death and strangled his son and daughter using pillow before hanging himself.

According to sources, Alok had some issues with his sister-in-law. Owing to which the duo would often engage in verbal duel. In the fit of rage Alok has killed his family members and after hanged himself on Sunday night, sources predict.

In the meantime Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Lohit Matani and Police Inspector Tehsil, Jayesh Bhandarkar have visited the spot. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Further investigations are on.