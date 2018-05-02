Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 21st, 2021

    Man kills five family members, commits suicide in Nagpur

    nagpur five murder

    Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Lohit Matani and PI Jayesh Bhandarkar visited the spot

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident that caused a pall of gloom in Tehsil area, a man reportedly killed his five family members and later committed suicide. Alok Matulkar, who works has tailor reportedly choked his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law to death and strangled his son and daughter using pillow before hanging himself.

    According to sources, Alok had some issues with his sister-in-law. Owing to which the duo would often engage in verbal duel. In the fit of rage Alok has killed his family members and after hanged himself on Sunday night, sources predict.

    In the meantime Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Lohit Matani and Police Inspector Tehsil, Jayesh Bhandarkar have visited the spot. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Further investigations are on.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Undertrial, accused of killing 5 family members, attacks 3 inmates in Nagpur jail
    Undertrial, accused of killing 5 family members, attacks 3 inmates in Nagpur jail
    नागपुर में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की हत्या, हत्यारे ने की आत्महत्या
    नागपुर में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की हत्या, हत्यारे ने की आत्महत्या
    Man kills five family members, commits suicide in Nagpur
    Man kills five family members, commits suicide in Nagpur
    Patanjali’s project in Nagpur yet to see light even four years after deal
    Patanjali’s project in Nagpur yet to see light even four years after deal
    Couple kills man brutally over property feud in Panchpaoli, arrested
    Couple kills man brutally over property feud in Panchpaoli, arrested
    नागपूर शहर सर्वांगीण विकास के लिये NCP कटिबद्ध – पटेल
    नागपूर शहर सर्वांगीण विकास के लिये NCP कटिबद्ध – पटेल
    इतवारी रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या उपहारगृहात चोरी
    इतवारी रेल्वे स्थानकाच्या उपहारगृहात चोरी
    मनपा GAD के STORE,SECURITY,PRIVATE TRANSPORT में घोटाला
    मनपा GAD के STORE,SECURITY,PRIVATE TRANSPORT में घोटाला
    नागपुर शहर के एमआईडीसी पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के एमआईडीसी पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Know Your Police Station: MIDC
    Know Your Police Station: MIDC
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145