Man killed as car hits bike at Shatabdi Square in Nagpur

Nagpur: A civil contractor was killed after being hit by a speeding car at Shatabdi Square in Ajni area on Tuesday. Police took the car driver into custody.

Identified as Sachin Durjanlal Bhimte (38), the deceased was a resident of Plot No 78, Shriram Nagar, New Subhedar Layout, Hudkeshwar. Bhimte was returning home from Khapri on a motorcycle (MH-31/BR5868) around 12.10 am. A recklessly-driven Hyundai i10 car (MH-32/C-7279) coming from Suyog Nagar direction on Manewada Ring Road hit the bike. Bhimte was thrown off the bike and received serious injuries. Bhimte was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 1 am.

Following a complaint lodged by Ranu (36), wife of the deceased, Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC against car driver Kishor Ramchandra Babhre (41), a resident of Plot No 55, Saraswati Nagar, and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

