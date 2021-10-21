Man ends life by jumping from Sadar Flyover

Nagpur: A 45-year old man ended his life by jumping off the Sadar Flyover near Chhaoni on late Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Gajilal Nikhar (45), resident of Gawlipura, Chhaoni.

According to police, Nikhar parked his bicycle on the Sadar Flyover in front of Shabana Bakery near Poonam Chambers around 6.50 pm on Wednesday. He then immediately jumped from the flyover and suffered serious head injuries. Some passersby rushed Nikhar to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared him dead. However, the reason behind Nikhar taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

Preliminary investigations revealed that his brother and uncle are in the Police Department. His family members told police that he was quite depressed for the past couple of days.

Sadar API Kodape, based on information provided by Pravin Gajilal Nikhar (47), registered a case of accidental death and started investigations.