Man donates kidney, saves life of his wife in Nagpur

Nagpur: Proving what true love is all about, a 47-year-old man pulled his ailing wife from jaws of death by donating his kidney. The city-based Super Speciality Hospital has witnessed over 30 kidney transplants but it was the first time that a man donated his kidney and saved life of his wife. The husband’s name is Rajesh Jibhkate, native of Bhandara, and a farmer by profession.

According to information, Rajesh’s wife Laxmi was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease since past few months. Both the kidneys of Laxmi had failed and was leading a poor quality life due to the disease. She was being treated in Nephrology Department at Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) in Nagpur since June 2019. The SSH doctors had advised kidney transplant. Subsequently, Rajesh took the lead and expressed his desire to donate his kidney to save life of his beloved wife. The blood group of Rajesh also matched with Laxmi’s blood group and other factors too worked in his favour.

The SSH doctors performed successful renal transplant surgey on Monday, January 6. After the kidney transplant, Laxmi can now lead a healthy life. Expressing his gratitude, Rajesh said that the kidney transplant was not only for saving his wife but also a mother of three daughters. “I felt it is my duty to give her this gift.”

The successful renal transplant at SSH was performed under the guidance of GMCH Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, Special Executive Officer Dr Milind Fulpatil by a team of doctors including Kidney Transplant Specialist Dr Sanjay Kolte, Nephrologist Dr Sameer Choube, Head of Nephrology Department Dr Charulata Bawankule, Head of Urology Department Dr Dhananjay Selukar, Dr Kunal Meshram, Dr Prateek Laddha, Dr Ritesh Banode, Dr Piyush Kimmatkar, Dr Vandana Adamane, and Dr Mehraz Sheikh.