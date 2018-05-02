Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 7th, 2020

    Man donates kidney, saves life of his wife in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Proving what true love is all about, a 47-year-old man pulled his ailing wife from jaws of death by donating his kidney. The city-based Super Speciality Hospital has witnessed over 30 kidney transplants but it was the first time that a man donated his kidney and saved life of his wife. The husband’s name is Rajesh Jibhkate, native of Bhandara, and a farmer by profession.

    According to information, Rajesh’s wife Laxmi was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease since past few months. Both the kidneys of Laxmi had failed and was leading a poor quality life due to the disease. She was being treated in Nephrology Department at Super Speciality Hospital (SSH) in Nagpur since June 2019. The SSH doctors had advised kidney transplant. Subsequently, Rajesh took the lead and expressed his desire to donate his kidney to save life of his beloved wife. The blood group of Rajesh also matched with Laxmi’s blood group and other factors too worked in his favour.

    The SSH doctors performed successful renal transplant surgey on Monday, January 6. After the kidney transplant, Laxmi can now lead a healthy life. Expressing his gratitude, Rajesh said that the kidney transplant was not only for saving his wife but also a mother of three daughters. “I felt it is my duty to give her this gift.”

    The successful renal transplant at SSH was performed under the guidance of GMCH Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, Special Executive Officer Dr Milind Fulpatil by a team of doctors including Kidney Transplant Specialist Dr Sanjay Kolte, Nephrologist Dr Sameer Choube, Head of Nephrology Department Dr Charulata Bawankule, Head of Urology Department Dr Dhananjay Selukar, Dr Kunal Meshram, Dr Prateek Laddha, Dr Ritesh Banode, Dr Piyush Kimmatkar, Dr Vandana Adamane, and Dr Mehraz Sheikh.

    Happening Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Nagpur Crime News
    Railway cops mount hunt to nab gang robbing train passengers with “coin trick”
    Railway cops mount hunt to nab gang robbing train passengers with “coin trick”
    Booty worth Rs 1.96 lakh stolen from house in Hudkeshwar
    Booty worth Rs 1.96 lakh stolen from house in Hudkeshwar
    Maharashtra News
    महिलांच्या सुरक्षेला सर्वतोपरी प्राधान्य
    महिलांच्या सुरक्षेला सर्वतोपरी प्राधान्य
    आयसीआयसीआय अॅकॅडमी फॉर स्किल्स सर्व संकटांवर मात करून यश मिळवण्यासाठी करते सहाय्य
    आयसीआयसीआय अॅकॅडमी फॉर स्किल्स सर्व संकटांवर मात करून यश मिळवण्यासाठी करते सहाय्य
    Hindi News
    नियमों का उल्लंघन: आरटीई में हुए एडमिशन, स्कुल वसूल रही फ़ीस
    नियमों का उल्लंघन: आरटीई में हुए एडमिशन, स्कुल वसूल रही फ़ीस
    विजाग में राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता अंतर्गत नागपुर सिटी स्केटर्स चमके
    विजाग में राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता अंतर्गत नागपुर सिटी स्केटर्स चमके
    Trending News
    Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged at 7 am, Jan 22
    Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged at 7 am, Jan 22
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Featured News
    RTMNU students, ABVP protest attack on JNU students, teachers
    RTMNU students, ABVP protest attack on JNU students, teachers
    Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city
    Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city
    Trending In Nagpur
    Railway cops mount hunt to nab gang robbing train passengers with “coin trick”
    Railway cops mount hunt to nab gang robbing train passengers with “coin trick”
    Man donates kidney, saves life of his wife in Nagpur
    Man donates kidney, saves life of his wife in Nagpur
    2-hours MSEDCL power shutdown at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant on Januray 8 (Wednesday)
    2-hours MSEDCL power shutdown at Kanhan Water Treatment Plant on Januray 8 (Wednesday)
    Booty worth Rs 1.96 lakh stolen from house in Hudkeshwar
    Booty worth Rs 1.96 lakh stolen from house in Hudkeshwar
    RTMNU students, ABVP protest attack on JNU students, teachers
    RTMNU students, ABVP protest attack on JNU students, teachers
    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh
    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh
    Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar
    Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar
    OCHRI Wellness assessment camp held for CISF
    OCHRI Wellness assessment camp held for CISF
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Youths submit Memorandum for repealing CAA being Unconstitutional
    Youths submit Memorandum for repealing CAA being Unconstitutional
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145