Man dies, wife & son injured in wall collapse incident in Ajni

Advertisement

Nagpur: A man died while his wife and son survived after a wall of their house collapsed following heavy rain spell in Babulkheda area under Ajni Police Station here, on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Kasilwar. His wife and son survived the incident with severe injuries and have been monitored at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Advertisement

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Thursday night. Due to heavy rain the wall of Kasilwar’s house collapsed. Kishor along with his son and wife were buried inside the debris. While his son and wife survived the incident, Kishor succumbed to injuries on the spot, cops said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection. Further investigations are on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement