Man dies in bike mishap in New Kamptee

Nagpur: A 45-year old man who was injured fatally when his bike was rammed by an unidentified vehicle in New Kamptee on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Mayo Hospital on Monday afternoon. The driver of the killer vehicle is being searched.

The deceased, Manoj Shravan Adkane (45), resident of New Indora, Punjabi Lane, Vidya Nagar, was returning home on his bike having no number plate from Parshioni around 12 noon on Sunday. Midway near a bridge on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway, an unidentified vehicle dashed against his bike. Manoj received serious head and leg injuries and was rushed to Mayo Hospital. However, during treatment he succumbed to injuries around 1.30 pm on Monday.

New Kamptee PSI Narote, based on a complaint lodged by Akshay Manoj Adkane (23), booked the unidentified driver under Section 304(A) of the IPC and searching for him.



