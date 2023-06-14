Man dies after falling off third floor in Ajni

Nagpur: A middle-aged man died after falling off the third floor terrace of his house in the Ajni area on Monday night.

The deceased, Ajaysingh Dheersingh Maraskolhe (55) was a resident of Plot No 3, Jaywant Nagar. Maraskolhe was staying in a rented house. Around 11.15 pm, he was on a walk on the terrace. Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell off the terrace. His relatives rushed him to the Government Medical College & Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

On the basis of the information given by Vinod (30), son of the deceased, Ajni Police registered an accidental death case.

