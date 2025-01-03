Man crushed to death as building porch collapses in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a person was buried to death after the porch of a multi-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred at Ganga Apartment, Agyaram Devi Square in Nagpur, around dawn.

The porch covered the shops located in the basement. Early in the morning, the porch gave away and a person sleeping near the shop died instantaneously on the spot. The Fire Brigade received a call around 7.30 am and promptly a team was dispatched to the spot. Firemen engaged an excavator to lift the debris to gain access to the body. The deceased was later identified as Ajay Ashok Ingle (35), a resident of village Chandli Kokda in Wardha district.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The porch got weak and hence could not withstand the pressure and came down crashing. The remaining portion that was hanging was also pulled down to avoid any collapse at a later stage.

Separately, firemen were again on job on Thursday as fire broke out in the basement of Anjuman Complex in Sadar area. The call was received around 7.30 pm as flames engulfed the shop. Firemen from Civil Lines station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.