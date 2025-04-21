Man Brutally Stabbed to Death in Panchpaoli Over Alleged Affair

Advertisement



Nagpur – The city continues to reel under a rising tide of violent crimes, with another shocking murder reported in the Panchpaoli police station area. A 32-year-old man, identified as Shera Suryaprakash Malik, a resident of Thakkargram, Panchpaoli, was brutally stabbed to death late last night.

According to police reports, the accused Gitesh alias Rajat Uke (33) and his accomplice Bhojraj Moreshwar Kumbhare (32), both residents of Panchpaoli, allegedly attacked Shera Malik with knives near his residence. Malik reportedly sustained 12 to 15 deep stab wounds, leading to his death on the spot. The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Sources reveal that Gitesh had been involved in an illicit relationship with Shera’s wife for the past two years. When Shera found out, tensions escalated between the two men, resulting in frequent altercations. It is believed that Gitesh, in a bid to eliminate Shera, conspired with Bhojraj to carry out the murder.

Acting swiftly, Panchpaoli police arrested both accused on the same night. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The brutal nature of the crime has sparked fear and outrage in the area. With murders becoming alarmingly frequent in Nagpur, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of the law and order system. Citizens are demanding strict action against the accused and urgent measures to restore peace and safety in the city.

