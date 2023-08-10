Man brutally murdered in Nagpur in dispute over stray dog, one held

Nagpur A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night near Mahakali Nagar slums, falling within the jurisdiction of Beltarodi Police Station, resulting in the brutal murder of Sudharam alias Rama Mangal Baheshwar (46). The altercation erupted over a simple gesture of shooing away a stray dog, leading to a violent confrontation between the victim and two assailants. The prime accused, Aman Nagesh Chauhan (22), has been taken into custody following the incident.

The unfortunate incident transpired at 8:30 pm on Tuesday when Sudharam Baheshwar, riding his motorcycle, encountered a stray dog on the road. In an attempt to clear his path, he made a shooing gesture towards the dog. However, this seemingly innocuous action was misinterpreted by Aman Chauhan and a juvenile accomplice, who believed the gesture was directed at them.

In a fit of anger, the accused duo confronted Sudharam Baheshwar. The juvenile delinquent hurled a stone at the victim, striking him on the head, while Aman Chauhan, wielding a knife, viciously attacked Sudharam, inflicting fatal injuries to his stomach and ribs. Severely wounded, Sudharam was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sudharam Baheshwar leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Following the incident, Aman Chauhan initially evaded the police. However, thanks to the vigilance of concerned citizens, his whereabouts were eventually traced, leading to his arrest after a brief chase.

Notably, Aman Chauhan had been involved in previous altercations within the area, displaying a propensity for violence. Just two days prior to the fatal incident, he had caused disturbances in the locality while wielding a knife. The escalating tensions prompted the deployment of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to maintain law and order in the vicinity.

A case has been registered against Aman Chauhan under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code by the Beltarodi Police.

