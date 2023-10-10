Man breaks into luxury car in Mumbai, decamps with valuables worth Rs 24L; held

A man allegedly broke into a BMW car and decamped with cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh in the western suburb of Bandra in Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed the accused Abhimanyu Arjun Gupta alias Rinku (31), a history-sheeter, for the theft that took place outside Lilavati Hospital on October 7, an official said.

The complainant had parked his car with a bag inside containing cash, gold and diamond jewellery.

When he returned to the spot after three hours, he found the car window broken and the bag missing, he said.

The police scanned CCTV footage from the area and with the help of technical evidence, zeroed in on the accused and recovered valuables worth Rs 24 lakh, the official said.

The accused has multiple cases to his name at police stations in Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts, and with this arrest, the police have detected three theft cases, he said.

