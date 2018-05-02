Man booked for manhandling cop, obstructing police from duty in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have booked a 47-year-old man for allegedly manhandling a cop on duty and obstructing police from performing their duties here on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Vinod Amranath Uikey (47), a resident of Gowlipura, Dharampeth.

According to police sources, the Police Control Room had received a call about a scuffle that broke out near Bhole Petrol Pump on Sunday evening. Subsequently, the complainant NPC Shailendra Thakur, appointed at Sitabuldi Police Station was sent to the spot.

When Thakur approached the spot, the accused Uikey reportedly picked up an argument with the cop and manhandled him. Following which a complaint was lodged by Thakur against the accused Ukiey under Sections 332,353,427 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.