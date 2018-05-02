Man booked for duping youth of Rs 10 lakh

Nagpur: Mankapur Police on Monday booked a 34-year-old man for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 10 lakh in a property deal. The accused,Kasib Khan Kalim Khan Patel is a resident of Block No F-17, Wing-II, Rajat Enclave, Zingabai Takli.

A resident of Plot No 60, Navjeevan Colony, Wardha Road, Shadab Ismail Khan (26) stated in his complaint to the police that an agreement to sale and purchase of a flat was signed between him and Kasib Khan in December 2018. At the time of agreeemnt, he had given Rs 10 lakh to Kasib Khan.

Later, he started demanding more money from him. Refusing to register and execute the sale-deed of the flat in his favour as per the agreement, Kasib Khan threatened that he would commit suicide and implicate him in a false case.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered an offence under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Kasib Khan. PSI Nage is investigating the case.