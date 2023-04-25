Man bludgeons wife to death in Nagpur, arrested

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Beltarodi area after a man reportedly killed his wife in broad-day-light here, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Saijabai Babarao Nagpure. Cops have booked the accused husband Babarao Nagpure on the charges of murder and placed him under arrest. The incident was reported under Beltarodi Police Station.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4, Vijaykant Sagar confirmed the news.

“Saijabai was stoned to death by her husband Babarao on Tuesday. The investigation is at a preliminary stage. We have arrested the accused husband. However, the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be confirmed,” said the DCP.

According to sources, Saijabai and Babarao were having a dispute over a property. The murder could be the fallout of this, sources said.

