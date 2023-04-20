Man awarded 10-year jail by Nagpur court for raping minor girl

Nagpur: Holding him guilty of assaulting a minor girl sexually, the Special Judge for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, R R Bhosale, on Wednesday, awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Shubham alias Satyanarayan Ramlal Bhandari with a fine of Rs 6,000.

According to the prosecution, the 17-year-old victim residing in the Nandanvan area was reported missing by her uncle on August 28, 2019. As per the directives of the Supreme Court, Nandanvan Police registered a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigation. After the girl was traced, it was revealed that Shubham Bhandari (21) had assaulted her sexually. After receiving the report of the victim’s medical examination, police registered a case under Sections 354(A), 376 (2)(j) of the IPC, read with Sections 4, 12 of the PoCSO Act, against him.

On August 29, 2019, police arrested accused Shubham. Police Sub-Inspector Snehlata Jaybhaye investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against the accused. As the charges were proved against Shubham, the Special Court sentenced him to 10 years’ RI for the offence under Section 376(2)(j) of the IPC. The court also sentenced him to 10 years’ RI with a fine of Rs 6,000 and three years RI with a fine of Rs 3,000 for the offences under Section 4 and 12 of the POCSO Act, respectively.

For the offence under Section 366 of the IPC, the court sentenced him to five years RI with a fine of Rs 5,000. Similarly, the court awarded him two years RI with a fine of Rs 1,500 and one year RI with a fine of Rs 1,000 for the offences 506 and 354(A) of the IPC, respectively. All sentences would run concurrently.

Additional Public Prosecutor Deepika Gawli represented the State. Adv Chetan Thakur was the defence counsel.

