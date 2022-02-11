Man attacked for urinating in front of house in MIDC area

Nagpur: A senior citizen and his son attacked a 29-year-old man for allegedly urinating in front of their house in MIDC area on Wednesday night.

The victim, Rakesh Natthuji Farde, a resident of Jaitala, was returning home. He stopped near the house of Jagannath Ingle to attend the nature’s call.

Ingle (61) and his son Ankush alias Ankya (27) came out of their house. A verbal spat ensued between the father-son duo and Rakesh. Ingle and his son Ankush lost their temper and attacked Rakesh with a five kg LPG cylinder injuring him seriously.

MIDC Police registered a case under Sections 325. 323,504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Ingle and his son after recording the statement of the victim.