Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 2nd, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Man arrested for trespassing into Parliament

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for trying to enter Parliament premises. The suspect was arrested by Parliament security with a knife and was taken into custody immediately after.

The suspect was identified as Sagar Insa and is a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. He is also reported to be a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

He was taken into custody while he was trying to make an entry through gate number 1 of the Parliament on a two-wheeler.

The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers are currently questioning him.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Nagpur Crime News
Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantol
Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantol
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Maharashtra News
समाजसेवा में अपने आप को पूर्णता बहाकर ले जाने वाले कार्यकर्ता याने चरणसिंग – बावनकुळे
समाजसेवा में अपने आप को पूर्णता बहाकर ले जाने वाले कार्यकर्ता याने चरणसिंग – बावनकुळे
कामठी तालुक्यातील ग्रामपंचायती कव्हरेज क्षेत्राच्या बाहेर
कामठी तालुक्यातील ग्रामपंचायती कव्हरेज क्षेत्राच्या बाहेर
Hindi News
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
सुधारगृह में शारीरिक अत्याचार के मामले में लापरवही के लिए अधीक्षक और सीडब्लूसी के खिलाफ हो कार्रवाई
सुधारगृह में शारीरिक अत्याचार के मामले में लापरवही के लिए अधीक्षक और सीडब्लूसी के खिलाफ हो कार्रवाई
Trending News
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Featured News
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM
Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM
Trending In Nagpur
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
Construction worker falls to death from sixth floor in Jaripatka
Construction worker falls to death from sixth floor in Jaripatka
सुधारगृह में शारीरिक अत्याचार के मामले में लापरवही के लिए अधीक्षक और सीडब्लूसी के खिलाफ हो कार्रवाई
सुधारगृह में शारीरिक अत्याचार के मामले में लापरवही के लिए अधीक्षक और सीडब्लूसी के खिलाफ हो कार्रवाई
Nagpur Spirit Round Table donates umbrellas to old age home
Nagpur Spirit Round Table donates umbrellas to old age home
Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantoli
Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantoli
Crime Branch seizes Rs 22 lakh cash from a car near Tukdoji Square
Crime Branch seizes Rs 22 lakh cash from a car near Tukdoji Square
AGM of NRHA held
AGM of NRHA held
तुमसर-सिहोरा सड़क की दुर्दशा दयनीय , प्रशासन नहीं दे रहा है ध्यान
तुमसर-सिहोरा सड़क की दुर्दशा दयनीय , प्रशासन नहीं दे रहा है ध्यान
मारवाड़ी महिला समिति की विशाल अंगदान जनजागृति रैली संपन्न
मारवाड़ी महिला समिति की विशाल अंगदान जनजागृति रैली संपन्न
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145