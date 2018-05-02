Man arrested for trespassing into Parliament

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for trying to enter Parliament premises. The suspect was arrested by Parliament security with a knife and was taken into custody immediately after.

The suspect was identified as Sagar Insa and is a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. He is also reported to be a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

He was taken into custody while he was trying to make an entry through gate number 1 of the Parliament on a two-wheeler.

The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers are currently questioning him.