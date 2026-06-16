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Nagpur: In a swift breakthrough, Nagpur Police arrested a man accused of stealing a gold necklace worth ₹4.5 lakh from a car parked outside Kingsway Hospital in the Sadar area. The accused was identified and apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation conducted by the Crime Branch Unit-2 and Sadar Police.

According to police officials, the incident took place outside Kingsway Hospital when Mitesh Rahangdale, a resident of Gondia, arrived at the hospital with his fiancée after purchasing a gold necklace weighing approximately 37 grams from a jewellery store in Manewada. The necklace was valued at around ₹4.5 lakh.

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The couple had come to visit Rahangdale’s father, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital. They parked their car outside the hospital premises and went inside. About 30 minutes later, when they returned, they discovered that the rear window of the vehicle had been smashed and a white bag containing the newly purchased gold necklace was missing.

Following the complaint, Sadar Police and Crime Branch Unit-2 launched an investigation. Officers examined CCTV footage from the area and used technical surveillance to trace the suspect.

During the investigation, police arrested Jain Ali Rizwan Ali Bandali (28), a resident of Rajura in Chandrapur district. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft.

Police recovered the stolen gold necklace, along with a moped and a mobile phone from the accused. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at approximately ₹5.05 lakh.

After completing the medical examination and other formalities, the accused was handed over to Sadar Police for further legal action. Police officials said the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the accused was involved in similar offences in other areas.

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