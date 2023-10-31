Man arrested for slitting wife’s throat in Kanhan near Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Kanhan area after a man reportedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Duleshwari Amit Bhoyar. The police have apprehended the accused, Amit, in this connection.

According to police sources, Amit and Duleshwari got married around two years ago. They had recently welcomed a baby girl just a month prior. However, the couple was facing disputes over some personal issues. During one such argument on Tuesday morning, Amit reportedly slit Duleshwari’s throat, resulting in her immediate demise.

Following the complaint, Kanhan Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The police have arrested Amit on charges of murder.

Further investigations are underway.

