Man Arrested for Obscene Act in Front of Woman on Busy Nagpur Street; Video Goes Viral

Nagpur: In a shocking incident in Nagpur, a man was caught performing an obscene act in front of a woman on a busy road. The disturbing incident was captured on video by a bystander and later went viral on social media, prompting immediate police action.

The incident took place in the Bajaj Nagar police station area, specifically on Nari Road, where the accused was seen engaging in public indecency. As the video gained traction online, Nagpur Police launched an investigation and swiftly arrested the suspect, identified as Shyamakumar, a native of Karnataka. Reports indicate that he had been working at a hotel in Nagpur for the past few months.

Obscene Videos Found on Accused’s Mobile

During the investigation, police seized the accused’s mobile phone, uncovering several obscene and objectionable videos. According to DCP Rahul Madane (Zone-2, Nagpur Police), a case has been registered against the accused, and strict action will be taken.

“The accused has been arrested, and his mobile phone contained multiple objectionable videos. Further investigation is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against him,” said DCP Madane.

The Nagpur police are now conducting a deeper inquiry into the case to determine if the accused has a history of similar offenses. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage among citizens, raising concerns about women’s safety in public spaces.