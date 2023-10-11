Man arrested for demanding extortion from Saoji bhojnalaya manager in Pratap Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: Rana Pratap Nagar Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 3,000 extortion from a Bhojnalaya manager here, on October 8.

According to police sources, Jankesh Gowardhan Sonawale (42), a resident of Flat No. 28, Vaishnavi Apartment, Sonegaon works as a manager at Jaydeep Saoji Bhojnalaya. On October 8, Jankesh had closed his shop and was heading home when at around 11.45 pm, one Harshal Rakesh Bhramhane (22), a resident of Bhende Lay-out approached his Saoji bhojnalaya and demanded food.

When Jankesh told him that the shop has been closed, Harshal reportedly hurled abuses at him and threatened him that if he wishes to continue his business here, he has to pay Rs 3,000 or else he will face dire consequences.

Following which, Jankesh approached Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station with a complaint.

Acting swiftly on which, cops registered an offence under Section 387, 294, 506 (B) of the IPC and placed accused Harshal under arrest.

Further investigation is on.

