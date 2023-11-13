Man admitted to Asha Hospital near Nagpur, dies after ‘shoulder injuries’ family cries foul play!

Nagpur: The family of 32-year-old Badal Sundarlaal Patil, admitted to Asha Hospital on Kamptee-Nagpur road with shoulder injuries, alleges foul play as he reportedly died on Sunday.

Badal, a resident of Sanjivani Nagar, Kanhan, and an employee of Gondia-based Shri Krishna Diagnosis and CT Scan Centre, fell during dinner on November 7, injuring his shoulder.

He was brought to Kanhan on November 8 and, following a family recommendation, consulted Asha Hospital on November 9, undergoing surgery on November 11. However, his health deteriorated, leading to doctors declaring him dead on November 12.

Distraught family members sought explanations from doctors, but unsatisfied with their responses, they approached the New Kamptee Police Station, demanding strict action against the hospital’s doctors.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior Police Inspector Pramod Pore informed that they’ve received a complaint. However, the exact reason behind the death could only be ascertained after a post-mortem. Following this, further action could be initiated. If found guilty, the accused shall definitely face strict action, said PI Pore.

