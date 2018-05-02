Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail

    Nagpur: ZA Haq J while hearing the matter through video conferencing has granted anticipatory bail to Sufiyan Ahmed Abdul Rabbani R/o. Johar Nagar, Ward No. 4, Buldana, Tq.Dist. Buldana.

    Sufiyan Ahmed apprehending his arrest at the hands of Police Station, Buldana (City) in a crime registered against him u/S. 452, 394, 506 of I.P.C. vide Crime No. 209/2020.

    The prosecution case in brief is that the informant Yasmin Parveen Shaikh Amjad, R/o. Johar Nagar, Buldana, filed a complaint alleging therein that, on 16.03.2020, the applicant has entered into her house and snatched the Poth (Mangalsutra), worth Rs. 9,000/-, so also threatened her to hand over the Ear Rings, worth Rs. 6,000/- by threatening her at knife point. That, the above said complainant has lodged the report against the applicant / accused on 17.03.2020.

    It was submitted that, applicant was falsely implicated as brother of applicant Rizwan Ahmed, had registered FIR 324, 326, 506, r/w. S. 34 of I.P.C. against the husband of complainant and others vide F.I.R. No. 522/2017.

    It was further submitted that, on 15.02.2020, at about 20.30 hours,husband of complainant assaulted and snatched gold chain of Rs. 65,000/-. Therefore, the present applicant has lodged the complaint against the husband of the complainant and others on 16.02.2020, on the basis of which the offence u/S. 394, 504, 506 of I.P.C. came to have been registered against them vide Crime No. 79/2020.

    It was submitted that, therefore instant crime was registered against applicant as a counterblast.

    Taking into consideration the submissions made, sufiyan was granted anticipatory bail.

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Sufiyan Rabbani.

