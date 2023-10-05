Man abuses Air India crew on NY-Delhi flight

The Delhi police have registered a case against a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and abusing the flight crew on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that a case has been registered against a passenger on the Air India flight for creating a ruckus and using abusive language with the female cabin crew.

The case was registered at Delhi’s IGI Airport police station on October 1 following the complaint of the cabin crew staff.

In her complaint, the cabin crew member mentioned that she was working in the economy class cabin when one passenger, identified as Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, on Air India Flight AI 102, started making lewd comments and abusing the passengers around.

Gradually, the accused passenger started running around and abusing everyone.

First, the cabin supervisor gave him an oral warning followed by a written warning. However, the crew later had to restrain him as he continued making racist comments and showed disrespect towards India.

The Delhi police registered a case against the passenger under section 509 IPC and 22/23 of the Aircraft Act at IGI Airport police station on October 1, and an investigation is ongoing.

