Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurates Rajiv Gandhi IT Centre, Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole others attended event

Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress office, Tilak Bhavan, marked a significant milestone with the establishment of the Bharat Ratna Social Media Center, in collaboration with the Congress Social Media Front. The inauguration ceremony, held on a Friday, witnessed the presence of Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader. The honor of inaugurating the center was bestowed upon Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of Congress.

During the inauguration, Rahul Gandhi commended the effective operations of the Social Media War Room, highlighting its crucial role in contemporary politics.

Under the capable leadership of Vishal Muttemwar, the President of Congress Social Media Maharashtra, the Congress Social Media Team has been diligently countering the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) aggressive propaganda. As a pivotal part of this initiative, the Congress has established the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi IT Center within Tilak Bhavan. This center boasts state-of-the-art studios and utilizes modern software tools to further its mission. The operations are supported by a team of highly skilled technicians who manage these advanced systems efficiently.

The inauguration ceremony for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Center was attended by prominent Congress leaders. Alongside Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Nana Patole, notable figures included Ashok Chavan, the coordinator for the ‘INDIA’ meeting in Mumbai and a former Chief Minister, Balasaheb Thorat, the former Revenue Minister, and Vilas Muttemwar, a former Union Minister. All these leaders graced the event with their presence.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge took the opportunity to tour the center, appreciating the remarkable social media machinery put in place under the guidance of Vishal Muttemwar. This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape of political discourse in Mumbai and beyond.

