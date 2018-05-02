Major Surendra Deo and Atul Chandra Kumar ‘s punytithi observed

The Punyatithi (Death Anniversary) of Major Surendra Deo a hero of Indo-Pak war of 1965 and Atul Chandra Kumar a noted freedom fighter and close confidante of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was observed at Dhantoli Park today. Due to Covid-19 induced restrictions, the event was organised with minimum attendance of some Military personnel from Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, Guards Regimental Centre Kamptee,late Major Deo’s family members (Wife: Anuradha DEO Phadnis, son: Ashwin DEO, Grabdson Saahil DEO and husband Mr. Vivek Phadnis) and social worker and journalist Soumyajit Thakur in attendance.

Major Deo belonged to the 86 light artillery regiment and was martyred during one of Indian Army’s operations during the 1965 war in which he exhibited exemplary gallantry and inspiring leadership in the highest traditions of his regiment. His family members and social worker Soumyajit Thakur paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Thakur too threw light on the important role played by Atul Chandra Kumar during the freedom struggle on the occasion. A great freedom fighter and close confidante of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Late Atul Chandra Kumar (1905-1967) rendered several noteworthy contributions to the nation during the freedom struggle and in its aftermath in a public service career spanning over four decades. He suffered a long jail term of six years during the 1930s for regularly spearheading civil disobedience against the British in Bengal.

He played a significant role in ensuring Netaji’s selection as president of Haripura and Tripuri Congress sessions and participated in several missions, most notably in sending a medical delegation to China during the Sino-Japanese war in August 1938, supervising annual flood relief work in Bengal for several decades, fighting for peasant’s rights, rendering support for social work in Sevagram, co-authoring books for USSR president Bulganin during 1955 visit to India and Co-ordinating Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s 1962 Malda visit.