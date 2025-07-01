Major Reshuffle in Nagpur Police: Key DCP-Level Transfers Announced

Advertisement



Nagpur — The Nagpur City Police Department has implemented a significant reshuffle at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level following directives from the Maharashtra State Home Department and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra.

As per the official order issued by Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, the following appointments and transfers have been made with immediate effect:

New Appointments:

Nityanand Jha , has taken charge as DCP, Zone 2 , Nagpur City.

, has taken charge as , Nagpur City. Rishikesh Reddy Singa, has been appointed as DCP, Zone 5, Nagpur City.

Internal Transfers:

In addition to the above appointments, the Nagpur City Police Establishment Board has approved the following intra-departmental transfers for administrative reasons:

Rahul Madane has been transferred from DCP, Zone 2 to DCP, Zone 3 .

has been transferred from to . Niketan Kadam (IPS) has been transferred from DCP, Zone 5 to DCP, Traffic .

has been transferred from to . Mehak Swami (IPS) has been transferred from DCP, Zone 3 to DCP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) .

has been transferred from to . Shashikant Satav has been transferred from DCP, EOW to DCP, Special Branch.

These changes are aimed at strengthening the administrative efficiency and operational effectiveness of the Nagpur Police Department.