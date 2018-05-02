Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Mar 5th, 2021

    Major rescue operation at Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra

    Major rescue operations are currently taking place in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra after the Maoists’ ambush.

    A Police party is also attacked by the Maoists, however, they tried to give the Maoists a befitting reply. C-60 commandos were injured during the gunfight and a soldier has also been airlifted to Nagpur.

    Another news says that maritime theatre command is about to become a reality and is being planned to be launched by December. It is also being said that all the forces are in agreement of launching this and is getting planned to be released on Navy Day.

    However, there have been a few difference of opinions between the different forces but now are in agreement of it.

