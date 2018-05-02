Major leakage observed on 600 mm dia pipeline @10 No Pulia #24-hours shutdown to plug leakage on Nov 25(Monday).

Nagpur: A major leakage has been observed on Kanhan 600mm line near 10 No Pulia Nallah, on Kamptee Road. On further investigation NMC-OCW technical team, it is found that pipe condition is totally rusted & some length of pipe line will have to replaced with new one. The entire work would require approx 24hrs. to finish, as per technical experts.

NMC-OCW have planned to start the leakage repairing work on Monday, 25th Nov-19 from 12:30PM and work will finish in 24hrs period.

During this period Water supply to AasiNagar Zone, Satranjipura Zone. Supply affected ESR are: GH Vahan Thikana Command Area, Gamdoor DT (Indora-II CA) & Uppalwadi Wanjra NIT ESR CA will hamper during shutdown period.

NMC-OCW have appealed people to co-operate & to store sufficient water for their use. For any further query about water supply NMC-OCW Toll Free No: 1800 266 9899 can be contacted. #Plz carry press release today. Rgds: Sachin.Dravekar Spokesperson@ OCW.