Major Highway Police Operation: ₹60 Lakh in Cash Seized from Car Near Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major success, the highway police in Nagpur district seized ₹60 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car near Pardi (Heti) on Thursday evening. The vehicle, a Tata Harrier, was en route from Bhopal to Raipur and was found to be carrying four youths—all under the influence of alcohol.

The operation was carried out at the Patansawangi Highway Assistance Centre, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Saoner Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, Assistant Police Inspector Suhasini Sahasrabuddhe and her team increased surveillance along the Bhopal-Nagpur highway. They intercepted the suspicious vehicle bearing registration number CG 24 P 4773.

During questioning, the driver was found to be intoxicated, and the three other occupants were also reportedly drunk. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ₹60 lakh in cash.

Following the discovery, the youths began making frequent calls from their mobile phones, raising further suspicion. Preliminary investigations indicate that the group had started from Bhopal and was headed to Raipur.

Sources suggest that the detained individuals may have connections to a chief minister from another state and a well-known spiritual leader. However, the origin of the cash and its intended recipient remain unclear and will be determined through an ongoing investigation by the Saoner Police.

The operation was reported to Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Maske. The swift action and presence of mind shown by API Sahasrabuddhe and her team prevented the illegal transfer of a large sum of money.

