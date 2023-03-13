Major fire reported from Mumbai’s suburb

A major fire broke out in a slum in suburban Malad east, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon, but no casualty was reported, a fire brigade official said.

The level 3 (major) fire engulfed slums located in the Appa Pada locality and efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

Smoke billowing out of the area could be seen from several kilometres away.

According to the official, fire tenders, jumbo water tankers and other equipment were engaged in controlling the blaze. An ambulance has also been stationed at the site.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the fire.

