Major Action by Kalamna Police: Cattle Rescued from Illegal Transport, Several Arrested

Nagpur – In a significant crackdown, the Kalamna Police have arrested six individuals for the illegal and inhumane transport of cattle intended for slaughter. The operation led to the rescue of 20 buffaloes and the seizure of four vehicles, with the total value of seized property estimated at around ₹18.4 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Siddiqui Nawab Syed (29), Sohit Ramdayal Tandekar (21), Vikesh Bhojram Purkhe (42), Badal Ramprasad Hadmache (22), Kunal Vinod Manavatkar (22), and Anand Laxman Chandpure (30). All of them are residents of Bhandara district.

The action took place late night on April 7, around 11:30 PM, when patrolling officers received a tip-off about illegal cattle transportation near the Pavnagav Grampanchayat Road. Upon reaching the spot, police found four suspicious vehicles. Inside each vehicle, five buffaloes were found tied cruelly without any food or water.

The vehicles seized in the operation include:

Tata Yodha (MH36 AA 2724)

Bolero Pickup (MH40 BL 5009)

Tata Yodha (MH36 AA 3583)

Bolero Pickup (MH49 AT 8905)

None of the accused possessed valid documents for transporting the animals. During preliminary interrogation, they admitted that the buffaloes were being taken for slaughter.

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Narendra Bawiskar, PSI Dnyaneshwar More registered the case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (Sections 11(1)(d) and 11(1)(g)), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (Sections 86, 177, 3/180, 5/181) and Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act (Section 119).

Further investigation is underway, and police suspect this may be part of a larger illegal cattle trafficking network.

