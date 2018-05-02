MAJ GEN IJS HUNDAL, COMDT, NCC OTA RELINQUISHES COMMAND OF NCC OTA

Maj Gen IJS Hundal, has relinquished the appointment of Commandant NCC OTA on superannuation after completion of four decades of illustrious service in the Indian Army. Maj Gen IJS Hundal, the 30th Commandant of the National Cadet Corps, Officer’s Training Academy is an alumnus of National Defence Academy. He is a 4th Generation Army Officer whose forefathers participated in the first World War, the second World War and all subsequent wars fought in the Indian subcontinent. He was commissioned into the Army Air Def and has also served in the Army Aviation being a qualified helicopter pilot.

In an illustrious career spanning four decades, he has tenated important Regimental, Staff and Instructional appointments in all parts of country and has commanded an Air Defence Regiment and an Air Defence Brigade. The General Officer has an exemplary military and academic record, having done all important Army courses of repute like Long Gunnery Staff Course, Defence Services Staff College, and Higher Defence Management Course. His civil qualifications include a Masters Degrees in Science of Defence and Strategic Studies from University of Madras and Master in Management Studies from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The General is proficient in the Russian language. The General has been awarded GOC-in-C Southern Command Commendation Card twice for exemplary & distinguished services to the organisation. The Officer assumed the charge of Comdt, NATIONAL CADET CORPS OFFRS TRG ACADEMY on 27 Nov 2017.

After taking over as Commandant, NCC OTA, the General Officer initiated a number of improvements in training curriculum and administrative functioning which has given positive impetus in imparting quality training to the course students. The General Officers son, Maj Jaish Dev Hundal continues the illustrious distinction of his forefathers by being the 5th generation to serve in the Indian Army having been commissioned into the Armoured Corps in 2014.