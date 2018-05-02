Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maj gen Alok Beri assumes command of ncc ota kamptee of ncc ota

    Nagpur: The 31st Commandant of National Cadet Corps, Officers’ Training Academy Kamptee, Major General Alok Beri, assumed command on 01 August 2020.

    The General Officer is an alumni of NDA with impeccable credentials and vast experience who has tenated various instructional, staff and command appointments in a career spanning over 32 years.

    The General Officer is from the Regiment of Artillery and has taken over command of the Academy from Major General IJS Hundal.

