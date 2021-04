Mahatranco Shutdown: Pench-IV WTP to remain non-operational on Apr 10

Water supply to remain affected in 8 main ESR’s on Saturday

Nagpur: : The MahatransCo has planned repairing and maintainance work for commissioning of 33 kv HGIS module at 132 KV Mankapur substation on April 10 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Following MahatransCo’s maintainance and repair work, NMC-OCW’s Pench -4 Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Godhni will remain non –operational from from 10 am to 2 pm (almost for four hours) and water supply of 8 ESR’s Nara, Nari, Jaripatka (Aasi Nagar Zone) , Dhantoli (Dharampeth Zone), Laxmi Nagar (Laxmi Nagar Zone) , Nalanada Nagar, Sree Nagar, Omkar Nagar Old, New and Mhalgi Nagar (Hanuman Nagar), Hudkeshwar and Narsala Village to remain affected.

Areas to remain affected on Saturday (Apr 10) are:

Nara ESR: Nirmal society,Aradhna colony,Shambhu nagar,Shivgiri layout,Noori colony,Tavakkal society,Arya nagar,om nagar,nara gaon,welcome society,Devi nagar,preety society

Nari/Jaripatka ESR: Bhim Sq.,Hudco colony,Nagarjuna colony,Kasturbha nagar,Kukreja nagar,Martin nagar,vishvas nagar,khushi nagar,LIG colony,MIG colony,Sugat nagar,Kabir nagar,Kapil nagar,kamgar nagar,ramai nagar,dixit nagar,Sanyal nagar,chaitanya nagar,Sahyog nagar,Manav nagar,Shende nagar,Rajgruh nagar,Lahanuji

Laxmi Nagar New ESR: Surendra Nagar,Deo Nagar,Sawarkar nagar,Vivekanand nagar,Vikas nagar,Hindustan Colony,Pragati Nagar,Gajanan Nagar,Sahakarya nagar,Samarth Nagar(East And West),Prashant Nagar,Total Ajani Area,Urvila Colony,Rahul Nagar,Navjivan Colony,Chhatrapati nagar near power house,Kanfade Nagar,Vishram Nagar ,Vishram Nagar,Santaji nagar,Nargundkar Layout,LIC Colony ,Ramkrushna nagar and other

Dhantoli ESR: Dhantoli, Congress Nagar, Humpyard Road, Takiya Slum.

Omkar Nagar I & II ESR: Ramtake nagar, Rahate nagar tolly, Abhay nagar, gajanan nagar, Jogi nagar, Parvathy nagar, bheem nagar, jai beem nagar, jaiwant nagar, shatabdi nagar, kunjilal peth, Hawarapeth, balaji nagar,Chandra nagar, nalanda nagar, rameswari,Banerjee layout

Mhalgi Nagar ESR: Sunmarg Nagar, Annapurna Nagar, New Nehru Nagar Slum, Vighnaharta Nagar, Santoshi Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Shivshakti Nagar, Janki Nagar, New Amar Nagar, Vidhyan Nagar, Gurukunj Nagar, Mhalgi Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Prerna Nagar, Suryoday Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Ashtavinayak Colony, Radhakrushna Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Mahabaghwati Nagar

Sree Nagar ESR: Shri nagar, sunderban, 85 plots, suyog nagar , saket nagar,Aravind society, borkute layout, PMG society, vijayand soc.,santaji soc,dobi nagar,mhada colony etc

Nalanda Nagar ESR: Jai Bhim Nagar, Parvati Nagar, Gyaneshwar Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Naik Nagar, Mitra Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Rameshwari, Banerjee Layout, Nalanda Nagar, Bank Colony

NMC-OCW has appealed citizens to store sufficient water for their use as tanker supply will also not be possible & co-operate. Water through Tankers will also be not possible in affected areas.