Maharashtra Under-19 Badminton: Nagpur’s Pillai stuns 6th seed Kadam of Pune

Nagpur: Jeeva Pillai of Nagpur stunned sixth seed Pune’s Yashraj Kadam in three games on the opening day of the of Diffusion Engineers Yonex-Sunrise 1st Maharashtra Under-19 Badminton Tournament which got under way at the newly opened Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy in Besa.

In the Round of 62, Pillai kept his cool as he went on to win the match 15-13, 10-15, 15-12. Meanwhile, Nishika Gokhe, Mugdha Sawarkar, Ditisha Somkuwar and Fizza Akbani in girls were among the early round winners. Nishika defeated Shreya Rathod of Ahmedabad 15-4, 15-9 while Mugdha Sawarkar beat Shruti Randve of Beed 13-15, 15-12, 15-10. Ditisha ousted Rukhmani Bhateja of Amravati 15-8, 15-4 and Fizza quelled the challenge from Nupoor Malwade of Latur 15-10, 15-13.

In the boys section, Sanidhya Khandare defeated Manas Thakare of Nashik 15-12, 14-16, 15-9. The inaugural function was graced by MLC Sandip Joshi, Prashant Garg. Chairman & Managing Director, Diffusion Engineers Ltd, Shirish Boralkar, Deputy President, MBA, Pankaj Thakur, VP, MBA, Mangesh Kashikar, SrVP, MBA & Secretary, NDBA, Siddharth Patil, Secretary,Kundatai Vijaykar, President,NDBA, Anant Apte, Secretary,Events & Tournaments, NDBA,Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo,Gurdeep Singh Arora, NehaGosavi, Nikhil Rokde and others.