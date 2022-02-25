Maharashtra: Two HSC exam papers postponed by 1 month

MUMBAI: While HSC offline exams begin from March 4, the language papers scheduled on March 5 and 7 have been postponed by a month to April 5 and 7, respectively, due to technical reasons, the state education board said on Thursday. The exam timings and centres remain the same.

The exam dates have been rescheduled after a truck carrying over 800 boxes of HSC

question papers of different subjects caught fire on the Chandanpuri ghat on the Nashik-Pune national highway on Wednesday morning. HSC exams were to end on March 30.

Now, language papers Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian papers will be held on April 5, and languages papers like Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Devnagiri, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali will be held on April 7.

This year, students have been allotted their own schools and colleges as exam centres.