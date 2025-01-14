Maharashtra to Get 21 New Districts; Official Announcement Expected on January 26, 2025

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a significant development aimed at improving administrative efficiency and accelerating local development, Maharashtra is set to create 21 new districts.

These districts will be formed by dividing some of the existing 35 districts in the state. An official announcement regarding this major administrative reform is expected on January 26, 2025.

Maharashtra, established on May 1, 1960, initially had only 25 districts. Over time, population growth and administrative needs led to the creation of new districts.

For instance, Palghar district was carved out of Thane in 2014. In 2018, a government-appointed committee proposed the formation of 22 new districts, many of which are included in the current plan.

Proposed New Districts:

Bhusawal (Jalgaon)

Udgir (Latur)

Ambejogai (Beed)

Malegaon (Nashik)

Kalwan (Nashik)

Kinwat (Nanded)

Mira-Bhayandar (Thane)

Kalyan (Thane)

Mandesh (Sangli/Satara/Solapur)

Khamgaon (Buldhana)

Baramati (Pune)

Pusad (Yavatmal)

Jawhar (Palghar)

Achalpur (Amravati)

Sakoli (Bhandara)

Mandangad (Ratnagiri)

Mahad (Raigad)

Shirdi (Ahmednagar)

Sangamner (Ahmednagar)

Shrirampur (Ahmednagar)

Aheri (Gadchiroli)

This move is expected to streamline governance and ensure better delivery of public services in the state. If finalized, this would mark a major milestone in Maharashtra’s administrative landscape.