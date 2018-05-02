Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019 to be out at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result today i.e. August 30, 2019. Class 10th supplementary exam result will be released at 1 pm in the afternoon. Students can check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

As many as 2,34,631 students registered themselves for the Maharashtra SSC exams which were held in July and August this year. The board has already released the Supplementary exam result for Class 12 or HSC students.

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Maharashtra Board, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name as entered during the registration

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your Maharashtra SSC results from next page

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Details

As per reports, the Maharashtra board conducted the SSC Supplementary examination from July 17 to July 30 at various test centres across the state.

List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in.

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

About Maharashtra State Board:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.