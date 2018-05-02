Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 29th, 2020
    Education

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Average marking for cancelled Geography exam

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will award average marks to all the students of SSC (Class 10) examinations 2020 for the Geography paper which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A report by sources mentioned board officials saying that marks attained by students in the other five subjects would be considered to draw an average score for Geography.

    “The committee which was constituted to take a decision on the issue has decided to allot average scores to students for the Geography paper,” the daily quoted chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board Shakuntala Kale as saying.

    The Class 10 geography paper was scheduled to be conducted on 23 March. The exam was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Around 17 lakh students in the state were to take the examination.

    The MSBSHSE had also cancelled the papers for vocational subjects which are offered to Children with Special Needs and are conducted 2-3 days after the board exams.

    A report by sources mentioned that the same rule of average score will be applied to the vocational papers that were cancelled.

    The board had on 13 April decided to cancel the pending Geography paper of SSC students.

    There is however no update on when MSBSHSE will declare the results of the SSC and HSC exams 2020. An official from the state education department said that they are likely to be announced by the second week of June, the Hindustan Times report said.

    CBSE, CISCE and state boards had postponed examinations due to the lockdown. Many of them have now come out with a revised schedule for the pending exams.

