Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE: 77% students clear MSBSHSE Class 10th exam

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2019 at 1 pm today on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board conducted MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th board examinations for the academic year 2018-19 between March 1 and March 22. MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th results for over 17 lakh students. The result will help qualified students decide which stream they will pursue in their Class 12, i.e. Higher Secondary Education.