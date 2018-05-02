Maharashtra set for five-level unlock from Monday

The Maharashtra government will lift lockdown restrictions from Monday, through its five-level unlock plan

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government will lift lockdown restrictions from Monday, through its five-level unlock plan. The order to this effect was issued late Friday night.

The state has decided to categorise districts and cities based on their positivity rate and occupancy rate of oxygen beds. Districts and cities will be put in level 1 if they have less than 5% weekly positivity rate and less than 25% occupancy rate of oxygen beds. Those coming under level 1 will be free of all restrictions.

All activities under level 1 have been allowed to start from Monday. It means, all shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, public places, private offices, sports, shooting gatherings, marriages, funerals can restart in such spots. Cities and districts with up to 5% positivity rate and 25-40% occupancy rate will be incorporated in level 2 of the plan, 5% to 10% positivity rate and 40-60% occupancy will come under level 3, 10-20% positivity rate and 60-75% occupancy rate areas will come under level 4 and areas having a positivity rate of 20% and above and occupancy rate above 75% will not see any relaxation.

At the time of filling this report, officials said Nagpur may be put under level 1.

Continuing with the drop in numbers, Maharashtra recorded 14,152 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The per-day caseload has remained less than 21,000 for the past one week. The tally now has reached 5,805,565.