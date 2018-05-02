Maharashtra reports 8,998 cases

over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India



Mumbai reported 1,103 fresh COVID-19 cases and five persons succumbed to the virus on Thursday. According to information shared by the BMC, the total number of positive cases in the city now stands at 3,29,843 and the death toll has reached 11,487.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 8,998 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,88,183, while the death toll reached 52,340 as 60 patients succumbed to the virus.Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per a provisional report till Thursday.These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 frontline workers (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry added.Follow the latest coronavirus updates here: