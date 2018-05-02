Maharashtra reports 53,605 new Covid-19 cases, 864 deaths

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 caseload on Saturday crossed the 50 lakh-mark as it reported 53,605 new cases, a health department official said.

The case tally of the state rose to 50,53,336, while with 864 fatalities the death toll reached 75,277, he said.

A record 82,266 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing total recoveries to 43,47,592.

There are 6,28,213 active patients in the state now.

As many as 2,60,751 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples examined to 2,91,91,331.

Out of 864 deaths, 399 occurred in the last 48 hours and 226 in the last one week. The rest had taken place even earlier but were added to the tally on Saturday, the official said.

Mumbai reported 2,664 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city increased to 13,713 with 62 fresh fatalities.

In the larger Mumbai division, 15 patients each died in Panvel city and Thane district while 13 died in Raigad district, 11 in Navi Mumbai and 10 in Thane city.

The Mumbai division overall reported 7,541 new cases and 129 deaths.

Nashik division reported 8,834 fresh cases, of which 2,915 came from Ahmednagar district, 2,224 from Nashik city and 1,700 from Nashik district.

The division also reported 183 deaths including 55 in Nashik ..

