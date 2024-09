Advertisement

Nagpur: The state of Maharashtra has reclaimed its position as the top destination for foreign investment in the country, as announced by State Industries Minister Uday Samant in the Legislative Council. Over the past three months, the state has attracted foreign investments totaling ₹28,868 crores.

More details awaited

