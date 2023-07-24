Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 registration begins today; Know how to apply

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 registration process will begin today, July 24, according to the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra. For admission to medical programmes in the state, eligible applicants can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling on the recently opened website cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

Candidates must fill up their course and college preferences during the Maharashtra NEET counselling process. Seats in MBBS and BDS will be filled in accordance with the choices made, NEET results, state merit ranking, choices made, reservation criteria, seat matrix, and other variables.

Candidates who receive seats are required to report to the respective colleges within the deadline. They must satisfy the college’s entrance requirements, pay the relevant fees, and provide the required documentation for verification.

