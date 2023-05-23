Maharashtra Navnirman Shikshak Shikshakettar Sena delegation meets Deputy CM

Wadi: A delegation led by the state general secretary of Maharashtra Navnirman Shikshak Shikshakettar Sena Mahesh Joshi gave a memorandum to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, May 21 at his official residence “Devgiri” against the government orders issued on 30 June 2022 and 25 April 2023 against the night school teachers and non-teaching staff. It has also been shown in the documents that the government order issued is a violation of the order of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

It was clarified during the discussion that the said government order is bringing the mace to the jobs of night school teachers and non-teaching staff. Due to this order, the jobs of night school teachers will be in jeopardy after the joining of double teachers who get double salary. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeing the seriousness of the matter in the memorandum, directed to take immediate notice and give full information to the secretary of the concerned department.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was welcomed by Maharashtra Navnirman Shikshak Shikshakettar Sena State General Secretary Mahesh Joshi and the party’s chief office-bearers. Honorary Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Sandeep Joshi was thanked for arranging the visit. Ranjit Wasade, Javed Sheikh, Nitin Kite, Vishwas Ramtekkar, Shri Thanekar and headmistress of night school were present during the meeting and discussion session.

