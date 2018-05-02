Maharashtra: Lockdown talk divides MVA leaders

The constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government spoke in different voices on Tuesday on the need for a fresh lockdown in Maharashtra with some leaders of the NCP and the Shiv Sena questioning the effectiveness of such strategy against the epidemic.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said imposing a lockdown is the last option for the state government.

Notably, in view of the rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force.

Maharashtra is witnessing a huge rise in new coronavirus positive cases. The state’s cumulative tally of infections stood at 27,45,518 as on Monday.

“Nobody wants a lockdown, not even chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, it is the last option before us. There is nothing wrong in considering the lockdown but it would create a lot of problems,” Tope told reporters.

Tope’s cabinet colleague and NCP leader Nawab Malik, questioned the effectiveness of a lockdown in arresting the spread of coronavirus infection.

“Imposition of a lockdown will affect the people adversely. We do not want people to suffer,” he said.

State PWD (public undertakings) Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, whose party heads the tripartite government, also comprising the Congress, said the measures like a lockdown are not going to help anyone.

“We have realised that wearing a mask and maintaining hygiene is the only way to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.



