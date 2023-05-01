Maharashtra has made good progress, is called a progressive State: Fadnavis

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Day was celebrated with glorious tradition and atmosphere of gaiety at Kasturchand Park on Monday, May 1, in Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the flag on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and wished all the citizens of Maharashtra and Marathi people all over the world. Fadnavis also took salute from various units of city police in a parade. Police band, in their beautiful and traditional attire, was an attraction of the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said Maharashtra was formed as the 14th state of India after independence. The country has seen the progress made by Maharashtra since then. Maharashtra accounts for 15 percent of the total GDP. 30 percent of the investment comes in the state. Seeing this, Maharashtra has made good progress and is called as a progressive state, Fadnavis said.

“The State Government is striving for the development of Nagpur city. Accordingly, the city has undertaken a 300 crore reconstruction project for GMCH and Mayo. Funds have been made available for Agro Centres, Roads, Rural Roads. Maharashtra is progressive and we want to take the state forward to trillion dollars economy,” Fadnavis said.

The government function was organized on the occasion of Maharashtra Day at Kasturchand Park. On this occasion Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, People’s Representatives, Ex-Freedom Fighters were present on the occasion. After that Guardian Minister Devendra Fadnavis inspected the parade. The march was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Thorbole and Commander of State Reserve Police Force Sub-Inspector Santosh Giri.

The iconic Vidhan Bhavan and Divisional Commissioner office building were all illuminated with decorative lights on the eve of Maharashtra Day. Other administrative and major structures across the city also were decorated to mark the occasion.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the day on which the western Indian state was created in the year 1960. On this day in 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, creating Maharashtra, following many protests and demonstrations in support of the new state.

The Act created two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State — Maharashtra, for the Marathi-speaking people, and Gujarat, for those whose mother tongue is Gujarati.

